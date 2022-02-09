PHUKET TEST & GO

MALA HOTEL - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
note avec
120 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
MALA HOTEL - Image 0
MALA HOTEL - Image 1
MALA HOTEL - Image 2
MALA HOTEL - Image 3
MALA HOTEL - Image 4
MALA HOTEL - Image 5
+36 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Kata, Mala Apartment is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as M.G.Collection, Wat Kitti Sangkaram, Kata View Point. The facilities and services provided by Mala Apartment ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, concierge. The ambiance of Mala Apartment is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mala Apartment is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de MALA HOTEL , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR MALA HOTEL
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

117/1-2 Patak Road, Tambol Karon, Amphur Maung, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Metadee Resort et Villas
8.6
note avec
2205 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel Melody Phuket
8.5
note avec
370 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Saint Tropez Villas
7.5
note avec
6 Commentaires
De ฿-1
OZO Phuket
9.1
note avec
70 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Mode - Plage de Kata
8.2
note avec
2898 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Maison d'hôtes Kata Bai D Boutique Inn
9.2
note avec
535 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Sugar Palm Grand Hillside
8.3
note avec
4442 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
note avec
510 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU