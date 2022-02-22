Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Le Tada Parkview Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Le Tada Parkview Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 53 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Le Tada Parkview Hotel hits the spot in many ways.