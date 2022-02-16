PHUKET TEST & GO

Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.4
note avec
1234 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+48 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel, located in Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Khao Yai hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your purpose of visit, Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Khao Yai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

882 Moo 5 Thanaratch Road Mu si ,Pakchong,, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU