Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel, located in Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Khao Yai hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your purpose of visit, Le Monte Khao Yai Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Khao Yai.