LawinTa Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

LawinTa HotelWake up to the wonder of Pattaya with a stay at LawinTa Hotel, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Situated just 4.5 km from Pattaya Floating Market, LawinTa Hotel provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.The range of services provided by LawinTa Hotel ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Pattaya.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the hotel. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at LawinTa Hotel are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at LawinTa Hotel include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and instant tea. LawinTa Hotel also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.If you're truly selective about eating, you'll be grateful for the in-house shared kitchen available here.LawinTa Hotel promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the solarium. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Pattaya. Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Jomtien Beach located 1.3 km away. Pattaya Park Tower is located 3.5 km away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 95% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyThis hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 96% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.