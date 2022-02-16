Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus)Get the most from an urban escape in Khao Yai when you book a room at Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus). Located right in the city center, Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) saves you time and travel by letting you wake up right in the heart of the best neighborhood. If you're looking for the excitement of theme parks like Pete Maze, then you should start with a room at Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) just 8.4 km away.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus). Taxi services provided by Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Khao Yai. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs.Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Get cozy and warm in the lobby with the resort's charming on-site fireplace. Packing light is possible at Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the resort's dry cleaning service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the resort. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.Enjoy the services offered at Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the resort's bar.Do you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities.Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the resort's poolside bar. Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the resort's golf course on site.Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the souvenir shops available right on-site.Around the propertyLala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect spot to explore Khao Yai's fascinating cultural sights and attractions. If you like golf, you'll want to make a trip out to play a round or two at Khao Yai Golf Club, a golf course located 2.4 km away. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at Khao Yai Art Museum located 7.4 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay hereFind some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 92% of the city's other accommodations.Ranking higher than 93% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 95% of accommodations in the city.