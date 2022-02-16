PHUKET TEST & GO

La Villa Boutique Hotel - Sa kaeo Sandbox Hotel

Sa kaeo
8.2
note avec
398 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Aranyaprathet, La Villa Boutique Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Sa Kaeo. Situated only 1.0 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At La Villa Boutique Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, laundromat, kitchen to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 27 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's hot tub, fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at La Villa Boutique Hotel.

Adresse / Carte

11/1 BanKhok Rd., Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, Thailand, 27120

