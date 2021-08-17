L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Chambre de Luxe avec Vue sur la Piscine - Chambre Seulement 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Lors de votre visite à Phuket, vous vous sentirez comme chez vous à L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort, qui propose un hébergement de qualité et un excellent service. Avec son emplacement à seulement 30 km du centre-ville et à 4 km de l'aéroport, cet hôtel 4 étoiles attire chaque année de nombreux voyageurs. Egalement à proximité se trouvent Collection d'art unique, Nai Yang Beach, Wat Mongkol Wararam. L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort propose également de nombreuses installations pour enrichir votre séjour à Phuket. Une sélection d'équipements de première classe tels que WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, réception 24h/24, zone de stockage bagages, WiFi dans les espaces communs, parking, peuvent être appréciés à l'hôtel. Entrez dans l'une des 47 chambres accueillantes et échappez au stress de la journée avec une large gamme d'équipements tels que la télévision à écran LCD/plasma, l'accès Internet - sans fil, piscine privée, accès Internet - sans fil (gratuit), des chambres non-fumeurs pouvant être trouvé dans certaines pièces. L'hôtel propose de merveilleuses installations de loisirs telles que piscine extérieure, massage, jardin, pour rendre votre séjour vraiment inoubliable. Quel que soit le but de votre visite, L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort est un excellent choix pour votre séjour à Phuket.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Climatisation
- Salle de bains
- TV à écran plat
- Mini-bar
- Wifi gratuit
- Free toiletries
- Shower
- Bathrobe
- Safe
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Towels
- Linens
- Cleaning products
- Tile/Marble floor
- Desk
- Sitting area
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Telephone
- Ironing facilities
- International channels
- Thé café
- Hairdryer
- DVD player
- Electric kettle
- Wake-up service
- Wardrobe or closet
- Étages supérieurs accessibles uniquement par les escaliers (chambre de luxe)
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- Papier toilette
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
Positifs
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
Positifs
Négatifs
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.
