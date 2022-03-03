KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Tropical Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3
note avec
102 avis
Mis à jour le March 3, 2022
Krabi Tropical Beach - Image 0
Krabi Tropical Beach - Image 1
Krabi Tropical Beach - Image 2
Krabi Tropical Beach - Image 3
Krabi Tropical Beach - Image 4
Krabi Tropical Beach - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2009, the Krabi Tropical Beach Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Krabi for business or pleasure. Situated only 5.0 mi from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Ao Nammao Pier, Heaven 7 Park, Shell Fossil Beach Cemetery within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant, tours can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Krabi Tropical Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Krabi Tropical Beach , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Krabi Tropical Beach
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

194/13 Moo 5 Ao Namao Beach, Fossil Shell Road, Tambon Saithai, Amphur Muang Krabi, Ao Num Mao Bay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Rayavadee
9.3
note avec
1023 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas avec vue sur la falaise
9.1
note avec
221 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
note avec
634 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
note avec
3503 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village de vacances Phra Nang Inn
7.9
note avec
2864 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Thaï de Chada
7.9
note avec
691 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
note avec
1021 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU