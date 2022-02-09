Krabi City Seaview - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated and decorated on November 2012, Krabi City Seaview is located close to Krabi River and National Park. With its ideal location, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as plenty of bars, restaurants, a shopping center, and other tourist attractions. In addition, the hotel is only eight kilometers away from Krabi International Airport. This fascinating hotel offers modern accommodations to discerning travelers. Besides offering friendly and homey hospitality, the hotel ensures guests the greatest comfort. Krabi City Seaview is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Hua Hin.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX

But 0.0 /5 Non classé Basé sur 0 Commentaires Notation 0 Excellent 0 Très bien 0 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible Krabi City Seaview , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Krabi City Seaview VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.