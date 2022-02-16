Korat Hotel - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Nakhon Ratchasima
7.8
note avec
519 avis
February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Korat, this hotel makes a good base from which to explore the city as well as the surrounding region. Within walking distance of the hotel is the Tao Suranaree Monument, Night Bazaar, and Klang Plaza. And with a convenience store just steps away, guests can easily purchase basic essentials that they might have forgotten. The hotel includes an entertainment complex on-site featuring karaoke, a club, and a pub. Enjoy your time in the Isan region of Thailand from the comfort of Korat Hotel (SHA Plus+).

Si vous étiez un client de Korat Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
191 Asadang Road, A. Muang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

