PHUKET TEST & GO

Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
note avec
672 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Phuket, look no further than Kokotel Phuket Patong. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 54 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Kokotel Phuket Patong.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

3/7 Sawasdirak Road, Patong Beach, Khathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
note avec
1396 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Impiana Resort Patong
8.3
note avec
1541 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Bloc Hôtel
8.4
note avec
1050 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
note avec
2007 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Flora Resort Patong
8.7
note avec
1508 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
note avec
195 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Kudo
9
note avec
279 Commentaires
De ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
note avec
421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU