Phang-nga
8.6
note avec
850 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Making for the perfect romantic island getaway, Koh Yao Yai Village is charming to say the least. An open air, thatched roof lobby welcomes you into this boutique hideaway surrounded by a sub tropical forest and paddy fields. The activity center on-site offers an amazing range of options such as night fishing, island excursions, and batik printing to name a few. Guests enjoy an open terrace, an outdoor rain shower, hammocks to relax in, and a 400 meter stretch of private beach. Each bungalow is individually styled and decorated with handmade handicrafts sourced from the island itself. Before you hop on the ferry to head back home, stop by at the Chaba Gallery to pick a few souvenirs. Koh Yao Yai Village lets you enjoy a romantic, laidback holiday in the most beautiful of settings.

Adresse / Carte

78 Moo 4, Bann Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

