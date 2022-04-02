SAMUI TEST & GO

Khwan Beach Resort - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.7
note avec
246 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is the perfect getaway for a relaxing and romantic vacation. Located 50 meters from the beach, the independent pool villas offer air conditioning, private pools, mini-bars, and sea or river views. Rooms open to private gardens and a private terrace along the pools. These individually decorated and furnished accommodations have separate living rooms and include queen sofa beds and a king-sized bed in the en-suite bedroom. The villa benefits from a terrace with a breathtaking view and a 42” LCD television with cable channels. The kitchen in Luxury Duplex Private Pool Villa offers refrigerators, stovetops, microwaves, and dining areas. Bathrooms include showers, bathrobes, slippers and complimentary toiletries. Guests can surf the web using the complimentary wireless high-speed Internet access. Villas also include espresso makers and coffee/tea makers. Housekeeping is offered daily, and in-room massages can be requested. Each villa at Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is an exhibition with original designs by Thai artists, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

67/61 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

