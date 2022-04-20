PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Yama Resort - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
note avec
145 avis
Mis à jour le April 20, 2022
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Niang Beach, Khaolak Yama Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Lak. The hotel lies 2. Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor. Khaolak Yama Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Khaolak Yama Resort is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Khaolak Yama Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Khao Lak.

Adresse / Carte

Khaolak T.Khuekkhak A.Takua Pa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

