CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
note avec
489 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Image 0
Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Image 1
Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Image 2
Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Image 3
Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Image 4
Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel - Image 5
+7 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Small and unique, Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel appeals to all with a myriad of tones. The hotel is near the banks of the Ping River and a short tuk-tuk ride to the old city. There are plenty of restaurants within walking distance offering an array of local flavors. For your trips in and around Chiang Mai, guests can rent a car at the hotel or book a tour at the front desk. Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel is also a pet-friendly hotel where your pets can stay together with you in your room in the pet friendly zone which is on the first floor of the hotel. There are no limitations to the number of pets as well as the sizes. This way, no member of the family will miss out the fun.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Ketawa Pet Friendly Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

121/1 Charoenmuang Soi1 / Bumroongraj Soi2, T.Wat Gate, A. Muang, Nawarat, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU