PHUKET TEST & GO

Villa tranquille de Kata - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
note avec
164 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Kata Tranquil Villa - Image 0
Kata Tranquil Villa - Image 1
Kata Tranquil Villa - Image 2
Kata Tranquil Villa - Image 3
Kata Tranquil Villa - Image 4
Kata Tranquil Villa - Image 5
+32 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
8 COMMENTAIRES

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Bien placée dans le quartier des divertissements en famille, des plages et des restaurants de la ville de Phuket, Kata Tranquil Villa offre un endroit des plus propices pour faire une pause après vos journées bien remplies. L'hôtel n'est pas trop loin du centre-ville : à seulement 13,0 km, et il faut normalement environ 60 minutes pour rejoindre l'aéroport. Avec les principaux sites de la ville, tels que Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Dino Park Mini Golf, M.G.Collection, à proximité de cet hôtel, les clients vont adorer son emplacement. Les installations et les services fournis par Kata Tranquil Villa garantissent un séjour agréable pour les clients. Les clients de cet hôtel peuvent profiter d'équipements tels que Wi-Fi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, zone de stockage bagages, Wi-Fi dans les espaces communs, parking, visites guidées. Entrez dans l'une des 22 chambres accueillantes et échappez au stress de la journée grâce à une large gamme d'équipements tels qu'une télévision à écran LCD/plasma, un miroir, un canapé, des serviettes, un placard qui se trouvent dans certaines chambres. Les installations de loisirs de l'hôtel, qui comprennent piscine extérieure, jardin, sont conçues pour assurer une détente maximale. Lorsque vous recherchez un hébergement confortable et pratique à Phuket, faites de Kata Tranquil Villa votre chez-soi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 8 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
7
Très bien
1
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Villa tranquille de Kata , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Villa tranquille de Kata
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇫🇷Toufik Meziani

Révisé le 10/10/2021
Arrivé le 02/10/2021
5.0 2 bedroom Villa
Positifs
  • very spacious room
  • rooms and bathroom are very clean
  • hotel is well maintened
  • good location
  • best staff ever
  • feels like home

Even better than we expected. The rooms are very big and clean, the location of the hotel is very nice in a quiet street and close to the beach and many attractions. The staff at the reception and the workers are perfect and always looking to make our stay pleasant. Thank you so much for your hospitality

🇫🇷Franz-Olivier SEEWALD

Révisé le 30/09/2021
Arrivé le 18/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Great staff
  • Great value for money
  • Nice garden with swimming pool
  • Good service and advice
  • Super clean room
Négatifs
  • Wifi could be stronger (I work online) but still ok
  • Would gain at serving real coffee in the morning
  • Limited food at the hotel

I've so happy I chose Kata Tranquil for my sandbox ! From the start, the staff has been very professional and helpful, answering all my questions quickly, which eased the whole COE process. I like the architecture of the place, and the feel of the room. It's a little far from the beach if you have to walk, but they rent good scooters for a fair price. Breakfast is limited, but you have lots of options around (The PadThai Shop is just at the corner, and it's delicious). I'll be coming back here later for sure !

🇫🇷Thomas Capelli

Révisé le 18/09/2021
Arrivé le 10/09/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Great
Négatifs
  • None

Great service, nothing bad to say. wonderful experience. They do their job and do not annoy you. They scan the code in the morning and then leave you to your day

🇺🇸Jenifer Sawchenko

Révisé le 17/09/2021
Arrivé le 29/08/2021
4.8 2 bedroom Villa
Positifs
  • Clean & new
  • Excellent accommodating service staff (better if you can speak some Thai)
  • Comfortable beds
  • Large, modern bathroom
  • Daily, thorough cleaning
  • Nice pool
  • Beautiful garden setting
  • Quiet
  • Local restaurants and grocery store (Makro) within walking distance
  • A Danish bakery nearby where you can buy nice bread. Also a German bakery
  • Great internet (at some points we had three video calls in separate rooms going with no issues)
  • 5-8 minute drive to Karon, Kata and Kata Noi beaches
  • 10 minute drive to Villa Market
  • 10-15 minute walk to the Covid testing swab center
Négatifs
  • Ants in the kitchen (can’t leave any food our crumbs on the counters otherwise it’s okay)
  • Kitchen only stocked for Asian cooking (try making grilled cheese sandwiches or eggs in a wok without a flipper or spatula. It doesn’t work lol)
  • No coffee maker but were able to buy
  • Bedrooms and bathroom have separate entrances
  • Might be difficult to communicate with the staff in English only (a little Thai helps a lot)
  • Many shops and restaurants closed due to Covid
  • Hotel restaurant is closed
  • A 10-15 minute walk to Karon Beach can be challenging with bags and children
  • Virtually no public transport but car and motorbike rentals are extra cheap during Covid. Highly recommend renting. We paid 500 baht/day for a small car until the staff insisted we use theirs.

This place was better than we expected. The 2BR villa was the perfect set up for our family for two weeks. Our 12yo was in online school, my husband worked full-time and my 4yo and I had our own space to hang out. Once we had transportation we were able to get out to one of the beaches nearby almost every afternoon, which was wonderful.

When you fly in you will have your first Covid test at the airport. You then have to stay at the hotel until the staff receive your negative results. Ours came within 6 hours. Then you are free to go anywhere you like. Kids aged 2-6 don’t have any further tests. Older kids and adults have two more tests on days 5 and 11, or something similar (can’t recall exactly the exact timing of these).

The two women managing the place did an excellent job. At one point when they realized we were walking everywhere and had rented a car from a shop down the road, they insisted we use the hotel’s car (an older SUV) which was just brilliant. I’m sure they won’t be able to offer this to everyone but if you come as a family and no one else needs it I imagine they would be fine with other guests using - especially if you have kids.

Overall, very happy with our decision to stay here. We chose space over beachfront and feel the perks outweighed the downsides of the location.

🇮🇹Amos Ballico

Révisé le 30/08/2021
Arrivé le 05/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Everything perfect thank you so much for everything...................................................

🇨🇴Juan Botero

Révisé le 30/08/2021
Arrivé le 03/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Very kind and attentive

Kata tranquil villa is a place where the staff makes you feel like at home. It is located close to the walking path to the big Buddha in a place surrounded by nature. In a very tranquil environment. The closest beach is Karon beach. The rooms are big, with wide balconies. Motorbikes are available. There is cleaning service of your room every day. The two girls are very attentive. And everything is at a very affordable price. @@@ :) ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Very pleasant experience. Thank you so much for everything ❤. Completely recomend it. Ok!! 👍 ok. Good.

🇩🇪Olga Inez Dobrowolski

Révisé le 03/08/2021
Arrivé le 03/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Traité comme une famille

Le personnel m'a traité comme une famille. Je me sentais très sauvé par rapport aux mesures Covid. C'était comme si c'était des moments réguliers (non-Covid).

🇺🇸Emily Crosman

Révisé le 01/08/2021
Arrivé le 15/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • À l'aise
  • Faire le ménage
  • Relaxant
  • Amical

C'était l'endroit idéal où séjourner pour ma quarantaine de bac à sable. Je veux rester ici encore un jour. Le personnel était très gentil et c'était une chambre si simple et confortable. J'ai apprécié le nettoyage quotidien des chambres et le calme et la détente sur le magnifique balcon. Je reviendrais ici sans hésiter.

Adresse / Carte

15/1 patak Rd. Kata-Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

L'hôtel Melody Phuket
8.5
note avec
370 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Saint Tropez Villas
7.5
note avec
6 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
note avec
687 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Andaman Seaview
8.4
note avec
677 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur l'île de Phuket
7.9
note avec
922 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Au-delà du complexe Karon
8.4
note avec
943 Commentaires
De ฿-1
OZO Phuket
9.1
note avec
70 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
note avec
510 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU