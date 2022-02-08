PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
3.7
note avec
5 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Karon, Karon View Resort Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The city center is merely 17.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 44 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Karon View Resort Phuket, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Karon View Resort Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, blackout curtains are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Karon View Resort Phuket.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Karon View Resort Phuket (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Luang Pho Chuan Soi 1, Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel Andaman Seaview
8.4
note avec
677 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur l'île de Phuket
7.9
note avec
922 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
note avec
687 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Au-delà du complexe Karon
8.4
note avec
943 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villa tranquille de Kata
8.6
note avec
164 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
note avec
1505 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
8.5
note avec
2453 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel Melody Phuket
8.5
note avec
370 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU