Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Prachin Buri Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus)All offerings provided by Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Prachinburi is made even more convenient with the shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus).For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. Rooms at Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer and toiletries available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.At Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus) you can even have groceries delivered to your room with their convenient service.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Kantary Hotel Kabinburi (SHA Extra Plus). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the hot tub, steam room and sauna. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility.Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's library.Reasons to stay hereCompared to other accommodations in Prachinburi, facilities here are rated higher than 88% of them.Compared to the city's accommodation options, this hotel scored higher than 95% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this hotel's room comfort is rated higher than 95% of other accommodations in Prachinburi.