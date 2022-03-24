PATTAYA TEST & GO

Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
note avec
237 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Image 0
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Image 1
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Image 2
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Image 3
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Image 4
Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chonburi, look no further than Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong. The excitement of the city center is only 7km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service are just a few of the facilities that set Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, steamroom. Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong is a smart choice for travelers to Chonburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

828 Moo5 Thetsaban Khlong Tamru 12 Road, Mueang Chon Buri, Chonburi, Thailand, 20000

Hôtels partenaires

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
note avec
3388 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
39 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
note avec
3486 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
note avec
412 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU