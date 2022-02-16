PHUKET TEST & GO

Kai Bae Beach Grand View - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Trat, 16 km from Yuttanavi Memorial Monument at Ko Chang, Kai Bae Beach Grand View features accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a private beach area and a terrace. This 2-star hotel offers a concierge service. The hotel has family rooms. All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower and a wardrobe. With a private bathroom, rooms at the hotel also feature a sea view. The nearest airport is Trat Airport, 25 km from Kai Bae Beach Grand View.

Adresse / Carte

10/14 Moh 4 ko chang, Koh Kood, Trat, Thailand, 23170

TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
