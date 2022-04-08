BANGKOK TEST & GO

JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
note avec
906 avis
Mis à jour le April 8, 2022
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+38 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Consistently favored over other 5-star hotels by guests to Bangkok, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok undoubtedly provides one of the best locations in the city. Right on Sukhumvit Road, you are within walking distance to the sky train, shopping malls, and a public park. Catering to both leisure and business travelers, the property is conveniently located close to Central World Plaza, Siam Paragon Shopping Center, Central Embassy, Terminal 21, Emporium and EmQuartier Shopping mall, major embassies, and night markets. Comfortably furnished, elegant rooms at the hotel feature a flat-screen TV and soundproof walls. Stylish and modern decoration with classic dark wood furnishings and wide windows overlooking the Bangkok City. Marble bathrooms have a bathtub and a hairdryer. The hotel boasts a number of award-winning eateries and a wide array of business and leisure facilities to suit every type of traveler. After a day of exploring the city or conducting business, revitalize yourself at the hotel dedicated JW's Health Club & Spa. Offering an entire floor for melt a way spa treatments, invigorating workout classes and gym session, sauna, steam and plunge pooler even splashing around the out door pool, the health club has everything you need in one place for best workout and rejuvenation experience possible. will provide for the perfect escape - be it with an energizing workout and rejuvenation experience possible.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

4 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Hôtels partenaires

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
note avec
2381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU