PHUKET TEST & GO

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
note avec
313 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) is a stylish boutique hotel located on Kata Beach. Perfectly placed in the beach center, guests are a mere five-minute walk to Kata's town center and less than a 10-minute walk to the beach. Guests can sit back and relax in one of the hotel's 15 guestrooms, all designed with guests' comfort in mind. Included in all rooms are a hair dryer, air conditioning, desk, internet access, and television. Featuring an executive floor, tour services, shops, and safety deposit boxes this Phuket hotel is sure to make each guest's trip an enjoyable one. Facilities for recreation and leisure include an outdoor pool. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified).

Adresse / Carte

98/51 Patak Rd, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

