Jam Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.4
note avec
32 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Jam Hostel Bangkok is the perfect choice. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 81 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. Jam Hostel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

Adresse / Carte

No.9 Phrasumen Rd., Chanasongkram, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

