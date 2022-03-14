HUA HIN TEST & GO

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
9
note avec
1512 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Image 0
InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Image 1
InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Image 2
InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Image 3
InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Image 4
InterContinental Hua Hin Resort - Image 5
+46 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located along Hua Hin Beach, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort is a luxury resort with a personalized butler service, a state-of-the-art gym, and spa with massage treatments. It also features a large outdoor pool and 3 dining options.

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort is a 2.5-hour drive or 35-minute private flight from Bangkok.

Rooms at Intercontinental feature free WiFi, BOSE sound systems and iPod docks. Each has a balcony, with select rooms offering breathtaking views of the sea, pool or garden. Accommodation is split into 2 separate wings, with rooms located in the Beach Wing and in the BluPort Wing, which is located opposite to the main resort area.

The resort has a newsstand, florist and gift shop for guests’ convenience, and a library for a quiet read. A business centre offers secretarial services and internet access.

Traditional Thai cuisine is served at Pirom Restaurant while Azure Beach Grill features casual poolside dining and views of the Gulf of Siam. Guests can choose between Lee la Bar and Azure Bar for a drink or two to unwind.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de InterContinental Hua Hin Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR InterContinental Hua Hin Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

33/33 Petchkasem Road Prachuabkhirikhan, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Filtres populaires

