PHUKET TEST & GO

Impress Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
2.8
note avec
1 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting a fitness center, terrace and views of garden, Impress Resort is set in Thalang, 1.6 mi from Wat Prathong. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi. The property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a garden and rooms with pool views.

At the resort all rooms include air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a kitchenette, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a shower and free toiletries. All guest rooms will provide guests with a desk and a kettle.

Guests at Impress Resort can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Khao Phra Thaeo National Park is 2.5 mi from the accommodations, while Two Heroines Monument is 4.3 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 6.2 mi from Impress Resort.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Impress Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Impress Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

362/39 Moo 1, T.Thepkrasattri,, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Hôtels partenaires

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Layantara Resort
8.9
note avec
10 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Les Pavillons Phuket
8.7
note avec
329 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Angsana Villas Resort Phuket
8
note avec
698 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Banyan Tree Phuket
8.9
note avec
1493 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Angsana Laguna Phuket
8.5
note avec
1658 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
note avec
1182 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket
8.6
note avec
1728 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
note avec
226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU