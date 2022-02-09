Impress Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting a fitness center, terrace and views of garden, Impress Resort is set in Thalang, 1.6 mi from Wat Prathong. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi. The property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a garden and rooms with pool views.

At the resort all rooms include air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a kitchenette, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a shower and free toiletries. All guest rooms will provide guests with a desk and a kettle.

Guests at Impress Resort can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Khao Phra Thaeo National Park is 2.5 mi from the accommodations, while Two Heroines Monument is 4.3 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 6.2 mi from Impress Resort.