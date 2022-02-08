BANGKOK TEST & GO

iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
note avec
32 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Image 0
iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Image 1
iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Image 2
iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Image 3
iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Image 4
iChapter Suvarnabhumi - Image 5
+40 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+)Wake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Bangkok offers with a stay at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+).The facilities and services provided by iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Bangkok.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site laundromat and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+). The hotel provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Light snacking is available day or night with the hotel's vending machines.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+). Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and steam room. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the ping-pong table and golf course on site in the hotel. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Bangkok. iChapter Suvarnabhumi (SHA Plus+) is located only 7.6 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport, allowing you more time to enjoy your vacation before having to catch your flight.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 81% of accommodations in the city.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de iChapter Suvarnabhumi , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR iChapter Suvarnabhumi
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

30/19 Moo 7 Bangna-Trad Road Soi Manthana Bangchalong, Bang Phli, Samut Pakan, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
note avec
316 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
note avec
187 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU