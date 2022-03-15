ibis Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Offering quality accommodations with impeccable service to invigorate travelers, ibis Hua Hin is the only international economy brand hotel in Hua Hin providing great value seaside accommodation. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the city has to offer. Located less than a five-minute walk from the beach, guests of the hotel can enjoy the fresh breeze coming off the sea. The hotel also provides easy access to the city’s myriad attractions and landmarks such as the Cicada Night Market, Hua Hin Safari & Adventure Park, Banyan Golf Club, and floating markets. Each standard and family room offers a balcony, LCD TV with cable, Wi-Fi internet connection, fridge, tea and coffee making facilities, in-room safe, and hair dryer. Family rooms also include an X-box 360 for youngsters to enjoy. ibis Hua Hin offers access to a vast array of services, and pets up to 10kg can come along for the fun. Guests can enjoy on-site features like a swimming pool, bicycle rentals, an international restaurant, bar, and two meeting rooms for 100 delegates. ibis Hua Hin is a perfect hideaway for your family getaways.