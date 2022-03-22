CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

i-river chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
note avec
341 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
i-river chiangmai - Image 0
i-river chiangmai - Image 1
i-river chiangmai - Image 2
i-river chiangmai - Image 3
i-river chiangmai - Image 4
i-river chiangmai - Image 5
+29 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Chiang Mai Riverside area, i-river chiangmai is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The city center is merely 1 km away, and the airport can be reached within 10 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, i-river chiangmai is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Guests can choose from 12 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. i-river chiangmai is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de i-river chiangmai , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR i-river chiangmai
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

28 Chiang Mai-Lam Phun Road Wat ket Amphoe Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU