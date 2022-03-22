HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in the popular resort town of Hua Hin, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Hotel is a perfect base to relax and enjoy a serene location. Situated directly on the beach, the hotel is just 20 kilometers from the airport and three kilometers from the town center as well as the bus and train station and the night market. This Hyatt property is also home to the award winning Barai Spa - a stop here is almost a must. For the golf enthusiast, there are at least seven world class golf courses, each no more than a 10 minute drive away. Guests can sign up for professional tennis and golf lessons and even take part in a kayaking challenge. Enjoy Thai cuisine, Western specialties, and exotic cocktails or a soothing whiskey at the several dining outlets on-site. The hotel recommends starting the day with merit making followed by yoga or tai chi. With endless activities, excellent weather, and delectable food, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Hotel is one of the best places to stay in this part of Thailand.

Adresse / Carte

91 Hua Hin-Khao Takiab Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand

