CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
note avec
1444 avis
Mis à jour le February 25, 2022
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 0
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 1
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 2
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 3
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 4
Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Hop Inn Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hop Inn Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Hop Inn Chiang Mai your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hop Inn Chiang Mai , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hop Inn Chiang Mai
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

1 Soi Saijai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU