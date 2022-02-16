Home Phutoey River Kwai - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Home Phutoey River Kwai (SHA Plus+)It's time for an adventure-filled holiday! Explore Kanchanaburi with a stay at Home Phutoey River Kwai (SHA Plus+). Only 17.5 km from Sai Yok National Park, Home Phutoey River Kwai (SHA Plus+) is your ideal escape into a vacation away from the city.Home Phutoey River Kwai (SHA Plus+) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides car hire and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Kanchanaburi.Parking is always available, provided by the resort for their driving guests. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's tours. The resort's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Home Phutoey River Kwai (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.Resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The many offerings at Home Phutoey River Kwai (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like the non-motorized water sports. You won't need anything for water activity fun other than your own enthusiasm, with aquatic activity conveniences like boats and canoes made available at Home Phutoey River Kwai (SHA Plus+).Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 84% of the city's accommodation.This resort's food and dining score higher than 83% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 83% of accommodations in the city.