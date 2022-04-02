BANGKOK TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
424 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai - Image 0
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai - Image 1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai - Image 2
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai - Image 3
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai - Image 4
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai - Image 5
+38 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

19 Soi Soonvijai, New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Hôtels partenaires

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
note avec
6776 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
note avec
4142 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
note avec
2580 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU