Holiday Inn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
note avec
3167 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 0
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 1
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 2
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 3
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 4
Holiday Inn Bangkok - Image 5
+40 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located across Bangkok Central World Plaza and Gaysorn Plaza, Holiday Inn offers luxurious rooms with excellent services. Situated 500 metres away from Siam Paragon and Platinum Mall, It has a fitness centre, a pool and 3 dining options. Situated in Bangkok's shopping and entertainment district, Holiday Inn Bangkok is directly opposite Erawan Shrine and a 5-minute walk from Chit Lom and Siam BTS Stations. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 33 km away. Spacious, rooms are well-equipped with air conditioning, cable TV and a private bathroom complete with a hairdryer. They are carpeted and have warm lighting. Select rooms offer panoramic views of Bangkok. Lazy days by the pool and relaxing massages await guests at Holiday Inn Bangkok. Guests can also make use of the modern fitness centre and the sauna facilities. Ginger, the property’s all-day restaurant serves both Asian and Western dishes for guests’ convenience. The Connexion offers light snacks and refreshments. Beer Republic, the definitive must try for beer aficionados. A place to chill out in a fun and lively atmosphere, with over 70 beers, alongside delicious Thai and European Bar food. Location on ground floor level.

971 Phloen Chit Road, Pathum Wan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

