PHUKET TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
9
note avec
1775 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 5
+33 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the shopping, business area of Rayong city, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 288 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include smoking policy – non-smoking available, smoking policy – smoking available. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Rayong.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

554/5 Sukhumvit Road, Tumbol Noen Pra,, Rayong City Center, Rayong, Thailand, 21000

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU