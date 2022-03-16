Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified)Get excited for all the adventures in Chiang Mai with a stay at Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified). Just 13.1 km from Bai Orchid and Butterfly Farm, Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified) provides an easy access to nature, a great escape from everyday life.At Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make exploring Chiang Mai even more convenient.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the resort's ticket service and tours. Cold evenings are even better than warm ones, when you can cozy up at the resort's fireplace.For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the resort. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All rooms at Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified) are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Rooms at Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television available in selected rooms. Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator and bottled water are provided in guestrooms.Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find toiletries available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified). A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Hmong Hilltribe Lodge (SHA Certified). Don't forget to make a visit or two to the resort's pool. Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the resort's hiking trails.Reasons to stay hereFind rooms here that are cheaper than 82% of all other options in the city.Compared to the city's accommodation options, this resort scored higher than 91% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this resort's room comfort is rated higher than 88% of other accommodations in Chiang Mai.