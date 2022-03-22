PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
note avec
66 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Khao Lak, Hive Khaolak Beach Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Hive Khaolak Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Hive Khaolak Beach Resort.

Adresse / Carte

7/3 Moo 2 Lamkean, Thai muang, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

