PHUKET TEST & GO

Himmapana Luxury Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.3
note avec
4 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 0
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 1
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 2
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 3
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 4
Himmapana Luxury Villas - Image 5
+17 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Himmapana Luxury 3 Bedroom Villa is a beautiful and modern 3 Bedroom villa located in KamalaThe villa has mountain views, 24 hour security, and you are not far from restaurants and grocery shopping possibilities.You can enjoy the pool and the stylish surroundings of the himmapana project.The place is good for couples, families and groups.There is a free shuttle bus to the beach every day, and our reception is standing by in case you need help with booking tours or anything else.Use our innovative system on the Ipad located in the villa to order freshly prepared breakfast, Thai massage, your own personal chef or to book tours to explore Phuket and the surrounding islands. Even though Kamala Beach is within walking distance of our villas we still got a free shuttle bus going five times per day in case you feel a little tired or walking is not for you.Water, Electricity, Maid service is included in the price

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Himmapana Luxury Villas , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Himmapana Luxury Villas
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Résidence Kamala Beach
8
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
note avec
323 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
note avec
562 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Les palmiers Kamala
8.5
note avec
239 Commentaires
De ฿-1
À l'hôtel Kamala
8.9
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Station balnéaire de Kamala. Un complexe Sunprime
8.3
note avec
955 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
note avec
86 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Chom Vue Kamala
8.6
note avec
13 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU