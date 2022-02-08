KRABI TEST & GO

Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.3
note avec
108 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+26 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Hey Beach Hostel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hey Beach Hostel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Hey Beach Hostel is home to 28 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, electric blanket, locker, mirror. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Hey Beach Hostel your home away from home.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

606 moo3 saladan kohlanta krabi, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

