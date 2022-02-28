KRABI TEST & GO

Harrys Sunset - Klong Nin Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
Mis à jour le February 28, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Harrys Sunset - Klong Nin Beach is a beachfront property located in Ko Lanta, located along Klong Nin Beach. You can enjoy a restaurant, soothing massage treatment and free WiFi at this property.

Boasting charming views of the lush garden or glittering sea, each guestroom comes with air conditioning and a cable TV. An en suit bathroom with a hot shower and free toiletries is included in all units.

For guests’ added convenience, the accommodations provides car hiring, laundry as well as shuttle service at an additional cost.

Bungalow Sunset is 3.6 mi from Klong Khong Beach; while Bamboo Bay can be reached under 4.5 mi.

Fresh seafood and a range of delectable cuisines are served at the resort’s restaurant.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Harrys Sunset - Klong Nin Beach , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Harrys Sunset - Klong Nin Beach
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

158 M.6, Koh Lantayai, Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village de vacances Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
note avec
330 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
note avec
321 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
note avec
1120 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur le port de Phi Phi
8.5
note avec
414 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Complexe de vacances Phi Phi
8.4
note avec
1621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Rayavadee
9.3
note avec
1023 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU