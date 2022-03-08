CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Harmony Resort Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
note avec
1052 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Harmony Resort Hotel - Image 0
Harmony Resort Hotel - Image 1
Harmony Resort Hotel - Image 2
Harmony Resort Hotel - Image 3
Harmony Resort Hotel - Image 4
Harmony Resort Hotel - Image 5
+17 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2015, Harmony Resort Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Set 5 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Harmony Resort Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of Harmony Resort Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Harmony Resort Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Harmony Resort Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Harmony Resort Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

188 M.13 Mahidol.,Rd Pa Daet, Muang, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU