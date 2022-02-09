BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
315 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 0
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 1
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 2
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 3
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 4
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This hotel is located on the main Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Walking distance from the hotel are shops, restaurants, and nightclubs. Also within walking distance is the Nana skytrain station which connects to the business district as well as all major shopping and entertainment areas in the city. In addition to excellent breakfast selections, the restaurant on-site includes an extensive menu of Thai and continental dishes. An indoor pool is provided for recreation, and free Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Gulliver's Tavern Hotel provides convenience above all else to guests of the capital.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Gulliver's Tavern Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Gulliver's Tavern Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

6/1 Sukhumvit Soi 5, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
note avec
6776 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU