BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
905 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Image 0
Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Image 1
Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Image 2
Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Image 3
Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Image 4
Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Image 5
+36 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence is ideal for both short and long term visitors. Situated within a short walking distance from the renowned Sukhumvit Road, Terminal 21 shopping mall, and convenient public transportation, visitors can get around the exciting city with ease. The residence features 76 all-suite accommodations. Each unit is comfortably outfitted and readily equipped with a kitchenette and other modern amenities to make guests feel at home. Leisure facilities at the Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence include a rooftop swimming pool and a fitness center with a steam room and sauna for relaxing. A stay at Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence is a smart choice for both business and leisure travelers.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

50/5 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Sukhumvit Road, Wattana District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
note avec
6776 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
note avec
4142 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU