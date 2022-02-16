PHUKET TEST & GO

Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6
note avec
3046 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located in the city center of Hat Yai, the economic hub of the south. A must-visit when in this southern Thai city is the Kim Yong Market which is only a two-minute walk away. The Central Department Store and Cathay Tour are also easily accessible by foot. The hotel makes for an excellent layover on the way to neighboring Malaysia. Laundry service and parking are some of the facilities on offer at the hotel, and a 24-hour front desk and meeting facilities are also provided. To unwind at night, guests can make use of the karaoke facilities or massage treatments. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

Adresse / Carte

42-44 Niphat-Uthit 3 Rd., Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

