Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)At Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out and luggage storage can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the resort's laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.All rooms at Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator and mini bar at your disposal. Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also provides toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEnjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort.Apart from amenities and services, Golden Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. Be sure to spend some time exploring the beach, which is accessible directly from the resort. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the solarium, located right at the resort. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool.Check out the resort's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Reasons to stay hereFind some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 83% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 85% of accommodations in the city.