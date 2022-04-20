PATTAYA TEST & GO

Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
note avec
3803 avis
Mis à jour le April 20, 2022
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is located on the secluded Crescent Moon Beach, and is only minutes away from the excitement of downtown Pattaya. World-class dive spots and water sports, aquariums, cabaret shows, and bustling, open-air bars await the visitors. Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is a 5-star property. Each of the 222 rooms and 27 suites stress on personal comfort and space and are fitted with all modern amenities. Guests can enjoy Thai and International cuisine as well as delicious bakery treats, cocktails, and imported beer at the five restaurants and bars. Facilities at the property include a fully equipped business center, swimming pool, beach activities, and a spa.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Garden Cliff Resort & Spa , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

222/20 Soi 16 Naklua, Pattaya-Naklua Road, Amphur Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

