HUA HIN TEST & GO

G Hua Hin Resort & Mall - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
note avec
4829 avis
Mis à jour le March 29, 2022
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.

Payment Methods
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:

  • Hot Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass

  • Hot Secure payment, and document collection

  • Hot Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval

  • Hot Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation within 3 days prior to arrival, or 100% penalty charge

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool View 40
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail

Conveniently located in Hua Hin/Cha-am, G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+) is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away, opening up a slew of opportunities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, the hotel enjoys close proximity to Market Village, Cicada market, and Ran Mae Geb. At G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there is a coffee shop, concierge, room service, and meeting facilities. Experience high quality room facilities, including complimentary bottled water, a shower, desk, in-room safe, and laptop safe box. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, garden, and the option of golfing is only 3 km away. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the G Hua Hin Resort & Mall (SHA Plus+).

Adresse / Carte

250/201, Soi Hua Hin 94, Phetchkasem Rd, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

 
