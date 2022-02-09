Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
7.8
note avec
531 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located just a mile from the popular Night Bazaar and Chiang Mai Station, Eco Resort Chiang Mai is a fantastic budget-friendly accommodation. Wat Tham Kham temple is one of many must-see attractions nearby, and day trips to visit neighboring hill tribe villages and rainforests are easily arranged through the reception staff. Set in a natural green location and peaceful environment, the hotel offers guests a chance to relax and unwind. Accommodation is available as private rooms or dorms, all of which are modernly equipped with color TV and Wi-Fi. There is also an outdoor pool and coffee shop where guests can unwind and socialize.

Adresse / Carte

109 Bumrungrad Road, Tombon Watkate, Muang, Nawarat, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

