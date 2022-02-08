Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. The city center is merely 30 KM away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Step into one of 194 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property's recreational facilities, which include badminton court, mini golf course, fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.