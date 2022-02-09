Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri (SHA Plus+)See the best of Bangkok with a stay at Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri (SHA Plus+), which puts you right in the city center amidst the many sights and landmarks. With its convenient location, you can easily access to the city's must-see destinations. Situated just 1.3 km from MBK Center (Ma Boon Khrong Center), Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri (SHA Plus+) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the serviced apartment's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the serviced apartment's easy to book transportation services. The serviced apartment provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Bangkok.Parking is available and free, provided by the serviced apartment for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful serviced apartment, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the serviced apartment's tours. The serviced apartment's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The serviced apartment is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The serviced apartment provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri (SHA Plus+) include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have daily newspaper, television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The serviced apartment also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the serviced apartment provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the serviced apartment. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Serviced apartment's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage, steam room, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the serviced apartment's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the ping-pong table in the serviced apartment. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri (SHA Plus+). One of the city's most iconic and famous buildings is Jim Thompson House, located 1.8 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Madame Tussauds Bangkok located 1.3 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.