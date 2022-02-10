BANGKOK TEST & GO

Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
note avec
8 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+14 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, shopping, nightlife district of Bangkok, Dhevi Bangkok Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 1 km from the city center and 27KM from the airport, this 2.5-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Dhevi Bangkok Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The ambiance of Dhevi Bangkok Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. closet, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Dhevi Bangkok Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Dhevi Bangkok Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Dhevi Bangkok Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

233,235,237 Soi Phayanak Banthadthong Rd., Thanon Phetchaburi,Ratchathevi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Filtres populaires

